Larry Dale Cox passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Kettering Hospital. He was born August 4, 1949 in Frenchburg, KY the son of Maxwell and Esther Cox. Larry worked at General Motors as a Job Setter for many years. Larry is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Lillian Fields and Judy Gill; a brother Danny Joe Cox; his first wife, Judith Combs; three brother-in-laws, Steve Fields, Greg Sealock, and Joe Hlebak; and a sister-in-law, Amy Cox. He touched many lives and enjoyed building furniture, trap shooting, hunting with his son and grandson, and his fishing trips with his brothers. Larry is survived by his devoted wife, Julie; two sons, Matt and Mike Cox of Carlisle; two grandchildren, Morgan and Jacob Cox. He is also survived by his sisters, Charlotte (Doug) Bartlett, Venida Sealock, Brenda (Bob) Walters, Connie Hlebak, and Melissa McCann; three brothers, Davey (Rosemary) Cox, Jason (Donna) Cox, and Timothy Cox, and many family and friends. A Memorial service will be Friday, June 2, 2023 at 12:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Homes, 1357 E. 2nd Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until time of service.



