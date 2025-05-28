Cox, Shirley

Cox (Dubbs), Shirley Jean



Shirley Jean Cox, 92, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 25, 2025. She was born on August 6, 1932, in Logan County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Sylvester and Gail (Vanbuskirk) Dubbs. A 1950 graduate of Enon High School (now Greenon), Shirley dedicated many years of her life to serving others as a receptionist in the Emergency Room at Mercy Hospital. Shirley had a creative and thoughtful spirit. She found joy in sewing, knitting, and crocheting-often gifting her handmade treasures to those she loved. She also had a sharp mind for word search puzzles and a heart for baking. Her apple pie became a cherished favorite among family and friends. She is survived by her loving children: Timothy P. Harris and Melissa (David) Kelly; her grandchildren: Mark Harris Jr., Michael (Brittany) Harris, Paula (David) Copley, and Hillary (Brandon) Kelly; and her adored great-grandchildren: Gunner, Gavin, Gabe, Taylor, and Lochlann. She is also survived by her brother, Dean Dubbs. Shirley was preceded in death by her sons, Steven and Mark. Services to honor Shirley's life will be held on Friday, May 30th at 11:00 a.m. in the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, with family receiving friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest at Enon Cemetery. Following the burial, all are invited to a reception at 1:00 p.m. in The Landing at Littleton & Rue, where memories and stories will be shared in celebration of a life so well lived. To view her memorial video or leave online condolences, please visit www.littletonandrue.com.





