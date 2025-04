Jamie Crable



April 12 1967



June 3 2024



In Loving Memory for my Son Jamie Crable



Wishing Him a Heaven Birthday



My Wonderful Son



Of all the Special gifts life offer however big or small



To have you as my Son was the greatest gift of all



A special time, a special face, a special son I cannot replace



With a aching heart I whisper low



I miss my son and love him so



Jamie all your children and grandchildren feel the same



A Great big Birthday Wish from all Love you so much



Mom



