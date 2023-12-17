Crabtree, Homer B.



passed away peacefully at his daughter's home in Troy, Ohio on December 8, 2023. Born Sept. 12, 1934, the 11th of 13 children, to Theodore "Heed" Crabtree and Nellie Merle (Throckmorton). He was preceded in death by his parents and 10 siblings: James, Frieda, Cecil, Bernard "Buck", Raymond, Dorothy, Phoebe, Carl, Helen, and Ruth. Survived by sisters Winona Craycraft and Linda (Ray) Deemer. Married the love of his life, Martha Ann Moorman on 2-14-1969, thereby gaining three daughters: Mary Nurrenbrock, Valerie (Michael) Beverly, and Elaine (Darrell) Garber. They were blessed with 7 grandchildren: Benjamin, Luke, Daniel, Jasmine, Camille, Joshuah, and Jennifer, as well as nine great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and four special nieces: Kathleen (Terry) Titus, Sharon (Paul) Mullens, LaVonda Cummings and Angie (Jim) Barrett. Homer worked several years as teacher and principal at the Northwest School District: Union, Rarden, and Otway schools. Between teaching jobs, he served 4 years in the Army, mainly at Fort Sam Houston. Homer then moved to Dayton and spent several years at U.S. Steel as a supervisor of sales services. He was self-employed as a small business advisor and tax preparer, continuing to do tax preparation until 2023. He worked for the defense department at DESC for 19 years as an item manager, retiring in 1998. Homer continued to be active after retirement, traveling with his wife, spending time with family, and becoming an avid gardener. He lost his beloved wife, Martie, at 5:15am on 5/15/15 and continued to tell her good night for the rest of his life. After her death, he sought solace in knowing God better and attending Grace Gathering Fellowship. He was a kind, humble, and ornery man who will be greatly missed. Memorial services will be announced at a later time. Arrangements in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com



