CRAFT, Joan Marie



Joan Marie Craft, of Centerville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 19th, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton



surrounded by her loving family.



You are invited to Joan's life celebration services beginning with a visitation from 9:30-11:00am, Saturday, April 24th, at Fairhaven Church, 637 E. Whipp Rd., Centerville, continuing with funeral services at 11:00am, and concluding with burial at David's Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Dayton (324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420



https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/) or Fairhaven Church (637 E. Whipp Rd., Centerville, Ohio 45440



https://fairhaven.church/give/). You are welcome to send a condolence, plant a tree and share a story about Joan at



www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on her name.

