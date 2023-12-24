Craig, Donny

CRAIG III, DONNY



DONALD A. "Cha Cho Donny" CRAIG III, 42, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on December 6, 2023. Donny was born on September 30, 1981 to his parents Lora Perrin and Donald Craig Jr. Donny was loved by all who knew him. When he wasn't making everyone around him laugh, you could find him in the kitchen cooking up new meals and recipes or enjoying the company of his family whom he loved dearly. Donny was known by his family as their protector. He referred to himself as a "warrior" and loved living life every day. Donny also enjoyed spending his time drawing and sketching. Among all his talents, he was a truly gifted artist. Donny also loved the Dallas Cowboys, and he was will always be remembered as being full of life. Donny is survived by his parents Lora and Virgil Perrin, his son Julian Isaiah Craig, siblings Erica and Takoya Craig, and DeLorian Perrin, brother Bubby Perrin, half-sister Ciera Craig, nieces and nephews Ravi, Chyna, Nadiah, and Nevaeh Sampuran, Se'lah, Zoe, and Simeon Crawford, Israel, Faith, Nitro, Ahsan, Zahneyah, Zahimyah, Victoria, Maliek, Ahbre, Ahlona, Mimi, Eleon, Amir, and Raniya, as well as a host of special friends and those who Donny cared for deeply. Donny is preceded in death by his Uncle Phil and his brother Michael. Services for Donny will be held at a later date. Donny was taken from this world too soon, and his memory will forever live on. LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is proudly serving the family.





