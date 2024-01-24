Crain, Harold Gene "Fluse"



of Overpeck, 82 passed away Thurs. Jan.18th, 2024 at The Enclave of Springboro. Born on Oct.16th,1941 to Harvey & Laura(Winsted) Crain in Hamilton, Oh. Harold was a Army Vet & worked in road const. He was married to Irene Lambert & Judy Roberts. Harold is survived by his children Cindy(Tom)Stanton, Harold Jr & Art(Crystal) Crain,Christie Blevins, siblings Ann Wallen, Karen (Hank) DeAngulo, Norman, Darrell & Judy Crain,11 grandchildren,14 great grandchildren & many nieces & nephews. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Irene, sisters Juanita Guthrie, Mary Brunck, & brother Gerald Crain, & his beloved dog Abby. Services Wed. Jan. 24th, 2024 at Rose Hill Funeral Home. Visitation 10-11am and Funeral at 11am. Donations to Animal Friends Humane Society in Abby's name.



