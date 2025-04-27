Crain, Shelly Linn



Shelly Linn Crain, a devoted wife, loving mother and passionate educator, passed away on March 30, 2025, at the age of 77.



Born on October 25, 1947, Shelly loved the Lord with all her heart and had a deep faith in Jesus that inspired all who knew her. A dedicated teacher, she cherished her time in Centerville City Schools, at Ridgeville Christian School, and at Dayton Christian Schools, forming lasting bonds with students and colleagues alike.



Shelly is survived by her beloved husband, Steve, and her two grown children, Jason and Noelle. Her unwavering love for family, faith, and teaching will be remembered by all whose lives she encountered and touched.



Funeral services were held on Monday, April 7, 2025, at Routsong Funeral Home in Centerville, OH. Shelly's final place of rest is Woodland Cemetery in Dayton.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com