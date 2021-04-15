CRANE, Sheila Elaine



Age 60, of Dayton, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on



Thursday, April 8th, 2021, at



Miami Valley Hospital. She was a member of Omega Baptist Church and a graduate of Meadowdale High School in 1978. Sheila touched many lives, from the children who rode her bus, other school bus drivers and coworkers, Subway shop employees, healthcare professionals, to even those who endured chemotherapy alongside her. The testimonies are endless letting we, her family, know that she touched so many with her pure heart and Godly faith. She was a friend to so many and a Spiritual Warrior for God.



To us, she was a devoted Mom, loving Grandmother (GiGi) and a great sister as well as a loving auntie and cousin. She was preceded in death by: her mother, Mary Lee Crane; grandfather, Elijah B. Crane, Sr.; and first-born son, Michael James Crane. She is survived by two sons, William T. (Tyler) Dawson and William D. (Demetrius) Dawson ; 3 sisters, Sharon McAtee of El Paso, TX, Sheryl (Clifford) Caver of Westland,



MI, and Shellie Crane of Dayton, OH; 5 brothers, Jerry



(Marlene) Crane of Dayton, OH, Jeffery (Shirley) Crane of Fairmont, WV, Darryl Crane of Dayton, OH, and Elder Darrin (Lisa) Crane of Gainesville, GA; granddaughter, Demmi Louise Dawson; eldest niece, Pamela Crane and a whole host of



nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, April 17th, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Anita Peavy, the Pastor of Rise Up Christian Center, officiating. Walk through visitation will be held at 2:00pm - 3:00pm. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

