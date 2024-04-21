Crase, Kathleen



Kathleen Crase age 77 of Hamilton passed away on Thursday April 18, 2024. She was born on December 22, 1946 in Jeremiah, KY the daughter of the late Willie Martha (nee Whitaker) Back. She is survived by her loving husband of over 55 years, Arthur Crase; three daughters Pamela (David) Turner, Teresa (Russell) Phares, and Sheila (Travis) Pierce; nine grandchildren Candice (Sean) Peters, Matthew (Julianne) Turner, Kaitlyn (Alex) Gooch, Emily (Spencer) McKinney, Julianna Turner, Joshua Turner, Savana Phares, Tenley Pierce, and Emery Pierce; seven great grandchildren Luke Peters, Ella Peters, Autumn Roberts, Roman Roberts, King Roberts, Octavia Turner, and Elli Turner; one sister Barbara (the late Roy) Culp. Kathleen also leaves behind many other family members and close friends. Visitation will be on Tuesday April 23, 2024 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 11:00AM with Pastor Jim Horton and Pastor Boyd Carmack officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



