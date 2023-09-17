Cravens, Garrett Lee Sr. "Gary"



Garrett "Gary" Lee Cravens Sr., went peacefully to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 with his wife, Rosemary, by his side. Garrett retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1987, after serving his country for 20 plus years. He always enjoyed being with his children and grandchildren. He also loved to travel and go camping. Garrett graduated from Harding High School in Marion, Ohio in 1966. He married Rosemary Fischer on April 23, 1967. He was preceded in death by both his father and mother, George and Anna Cravens; sister, Wilma Hathaway and nephew, Brian Hathaway. Garrett leaves behind his wife, Rosemary; two children: Kimberly (Patrick) Turner and Garrett Jr. (Lindsay) Cravens; nine grandchildren: Nathan (Carlee) Cravens; Kayla, KayLee, Kierra, Jacob, and Dakota Turner; Charlotte and Rosalie Cravens; and nephew, James Hathaway Jr. A visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road in Dayton, Ohio. The following day, his funeral service will begin at 9:30 am. Following his service, he will be laid to rest at Dayton National Cemetery with military honors. To share a memory of Garrett or to leave a special message of his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



