CRAWFORD, Donald R.



Age 85, of Cincinnati, Ohio, formerly of Middletown, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at his residence. He was born April 23, 1937, in Hamilton, Ohio, and lived in the Miami Valley Area all his life. Donald graduated from West Elkton High School Class of 1955 where he served as the President of his Class and played on the Basketball Team. He then served for three years in the U.S. Marine Corps, reaching the rank of Sargent. Don was employed for 44 years as an engineer at Champion Paper Company, before retiring. He was a member of the American Legion Post 218, D.A.V. Chapter 131 and the Moose Lodge #501. Preceding him in death were his parents, Elmer O. and Mary Ruth (Humpries) Crawford; and his first wife, Beatrice "B" Crawford in 2007. His is survived by his wife of eleven years, Phyllis Crawford; two sons, Kenneth Crawford and Keith Crawford; Phyllis' daughters, Patti (Mike) Hensley and Robin Huber; ten grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bobby (Marilyn) Crawford and Jim (Lynn) Crawford; two sisters, Sandra Doran and Judy Rodgers; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service at 1:00 p.m. with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Honor Guard Services will be by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. His final resting place will be Fairmound Cemetery, West Elkton, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com

