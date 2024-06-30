Crawford, Jackie Lee
Age 84, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, July 1, 2024, at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 5191 Hoover Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45417. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.
