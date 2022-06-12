CRAWFORD, Steven E.



65, of Springfield, passed away June 9, 2022, in the University of Cincinnati Medical Center following a short illness. He was born November 18, 1956, in Springfield, the son of



Ellsworth J. and Mary M



(Navarro) Crawford. Steve was a member of the Union Club. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and driving his cars all around and visiting with many folks while doing so. Steve was a friend to all! He was retired from Honda and Stanley Corporation. Survivors include one son; Lucas (Susan) Crawford, one grandson; Wyatt Crawford, three brothers; Mike (Becky) Crawford, Gary (Yvette) Crawford and John Crawford and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother; Mark Crawford and his parents. At Steve's request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at LLS.org. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-



KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

