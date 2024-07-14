Craycraft, Henry Ray



Henry "Ray" Craycraft, 97, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2024 at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant. Ray was a lifelong resident of Middletown and graduate of Lemon Monroe High School Class of 1944. He proudly served in the US Army during WWII. Upon his discharge, he graduated with a degree in electronics and design from Deforest Engineering Training Institute in Chicago, Illinois and worked for Marvin's TV in Middletown. He met his future wife, Barbara, on a blind date. Ray and Barbara were married in 1952 and they enjoyed 68 years together. Ray's celebrated career with State Farm Insurance was as an agent and as an agency manager, The Craftsmen. His success was broad and impacted many, filling his career with honors and awards. Community service was always a large part of Ray's life, volunteering his time for the American Legion, Salvation Army, United Way, Red Cross, Exchange Club and other organizations. Ray was a founding member of St. Luke's Church, and a member of First Presbyterian Church serving in many capacities. He was honored as a 70 year member of the Masonic Lodge. Ray and Barbara enjoyed golfing, traveling and entertaining friends and family. They especially loved the game of bridge, attending local high school basketball games and charity dances. Ray is predeceased by his parents: James and Iva (Lewis) Craycraft, siblings and their spouses: Douglas Lewis Craycraft (Dorothy), Janet Marie Craig (Robert), Mary Louise Long (Donald Ralph) and his beloved wife Barbara (Duckett) Craycraft. Mourning their father's passing are his daughters: Linda Rudolph (Tim) and Phyllis Ernst (Charles); grandchildren: Andrea Harvey (Joseph), Charles Ernst (Jessica), and Max Rudolph; great grandchildren: Kendall Harvey, Dylan Harvey, Madelaine Ernst and Lucy Ernst; and special nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, July 19,2024 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home with Funeral service and Reception to follow at 11:00am. In closing Ray would want to remind us to enjoy life with a glass half full and never under estimate the value and purpose of each of our lives. Please sign the guest book at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



