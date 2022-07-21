CRAYCRAFT, Jeremy Paul



Jeremy Paul Craycraft, 38, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly July 15, 2022. He was born September 23, 1983, in Springfield, the son of Darrell and Darla (Wilson) Craycraft. Jeremy was a member of the Dream City Church, the G. O. A. and the Local #402. He was employed at Navistar. Jeremy loved motorcycles and cars, but most of all he loved spending time with his loving family and many friends. He will be remembered as one of the most caring, loving and hard-working people you could ever know. He strived every day to make life better for his family and everyone that he came in contact with. Survivors include his loving wife; Kerissa (Morris) Craycraft, five children; Landon Craycraft, Romeo McClain, Adaline Craycraft, Emalyn Porter and Karson Porter, his beloved mother; Darla Craycraft (Chris Severt), his brother; Jacob Craycraft (Cheyenne), his grandmother; Maysel Craycraft, special friends, Bradley Rhodes and Ed LeMaster and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends He was preceded in death by his father; Darrell Craycraft, grandfathers; Paul Craycraft and William Wilson and grandmother; Gloria Wilson. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Friday in the Dream City Church, 705 Linden Avenue, Springfield. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Saturday in the church with Pastor Victor Lawwill officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com