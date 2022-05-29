CREAGER, Sally



Age 74, of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Sally was born on September 30, 1947, in Dayton, OH, to the late Russell E. and Mildred (Kling) Creager. She graduated from Oakwood High School in 1965 and earned her BA from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1969 where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. Throughout her life, she was an



active member of David's United Church of Christ, Junior



League of Dayton, Dayton Children's Hospital, The Little



Exchange and The Miami Valley Hunt and Polo Club. A devoted person of faith, family and community who dedicated her life to serving others through countless local and national charities and non-profit organizations. She was preceded in death by brother, Michael R. Creager (Barbara Creager Kirby). Sally is survived by son: Jeffrey S. Hayes (Emily) of Houston, TX, and their daughters, Katherine S. Hayes and Samantha S. Hayes. Funeral services will be held 10AM on Wednesday, June 1 at David's United Church of Christ, 170 W David Rd, Kettering. Family will greet friends following the services at Dayton Country Club, 555 Kramer Rd, Dayton. Sally will be laid to rest at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please



consider donating to Dayton Children's Hospital, 1 Childrens Plaza, Dayton, OH 45404, Junior League of Dayton, 120 W 2nd St #605, Dayton, OH 45402, or The Little Exchange, 45 Park Ave, Dayton, OH 45419. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

