Crichton, Betty

Passed away Feb. 26, 2025. Visitation will be held on Thursday March 6, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Belton Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. The funeral service to honor her life will take place Friday March 7, 2025, at 11:00 A.M., St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 1501 N. Broad St., Fairborn.

Funeral Home Information

Belton-Stroup Funeral Home - Fairborn

422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road

Fairborn, OH

45324

https://www.beltonstroup.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

