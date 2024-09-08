Crichton, Nancy Mae



Nancy Mae Crichton passed away on August 18, 2024 after a long full life. Nancy was born in McClure, PA, the daughter of Delbert and Clara (Reisner) Cunefare.



She attended Juniata College for 2 years, then moved to Pittsburgh, PA where she worked as an accountant. There, she met Merton James Crichton and they were married in 1959. The two of them started their family, and moved to Monroeville, PA where they lived for 47 years.



She enjoyed cats, crossword puzzles, reading, sewing, crafting, hot air balloons, Greek festivals, being a Girl Scout Leader, and she was very involved in the different churches that they attended. She instilled a love of roller coasters and amusement parks in her children, and spent many happy hours at Disney parks around the world. Later in life she and Mert (also known as Jimmy) became world travelers, going to Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Scotland, Zimbabwe, and South Africa. They moved to the Dayton area in 2009 to be closer to family.



She is preceded in death by her parents and her son Steven and daughter-in-law Amber. She is survived by her husband Mert, daughter Sharon, son-in-law Matt, grandson Ben, daughter-in-law Ann, grandsons Neil and Noah, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Services will be held at David's Cemetery in the chapel on Sept 12 at 1:00pm, with a family visitation beginning at 12:30pm.



Flower donations are welcome, as are donations to the charity of the donor's choice, or to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



Arrangements by Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel



