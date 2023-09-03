Crites, William E. "Bill"



It Saddens me to Admit but Apparently, I have Passed Away. I went Peacefully with the Help of My Loved Ones, after complications from a radioactive spider bite that led to years of fighting crime and becoming a Superhero. I had my last battle with an evil villain, Heart Attack, who has plagued our society for generations. I fought long and hard, but Heart Attack had more years of experience and had his way. I can't believe this happened so soon, I didn't get things exactly my way, but went out very Happy and How I always Wanted!! For Protection I went by several different Code Names all Very Awesome. Bill, Billy, Bills, Billford, Honeybunny, Dad, Bae, Little Brother, Halloween King, and Big Willy- My Fav!! I had an elite team that helped me fight-My Beautiful Ride or Die Wife of 30 Years Stacy Crites, My Son's Cody and Maverick Crites who I'm so Proud of for continuing the Job of a Superhero, I knew only You 2 could carry on my Legacy. My Beloved Super pets Ghost and Giza- Daddy Couldn't have done it without your super keen senses!! My Brother James Wallen- No One kept me on my toes like you, that's where my lightning quick reflexes came from. My Beautiful Sister Christine Rouch Wallen your spiritual guidance always led me in the right path of Goodness over Evil. My Brothers- Robert and Brian Fitch you always had my back and helped me learn to make things levitate and go beyond the unexplained. My Sister Shalena Fitch knew how to replenish my energy with the Best Cheesecake- Well Ever!! My Other Crafty Sister Elizabeth Fitch Always made the best costumes an designs any Superhero could want. Now I also Had a Youth Justice League Because I couldn't fight them all. It was led by my Nephew's Brain M and Blaine Fitch- Brian a healer with super speed and Blaine's Magnified vision can hit any target, My Xray vision brother Nick Rouch and my nephew Adam Rouch with his magical sense of humor and wit could tackle any Villain. Now my nieces are super Cool, Smart, and Beautiful- Tyffani and Kelsey Wallen, Bridgette and Grace Fitch- Man you don't even want to mess around and find out. Their powers will have you bound and gagged before you can say Bazinga!! they will always take on Any Fight. Sometimes when I was overwhelmed and needed extra fighters- My Super In laws Mike & Brenda Fitch would turn on the Bill signal and alert the Stapletons, Fitch's & Families to join in, immediately I'm surrounded with Love and Kickass fighters. Now being a crimefighter you run into a lot of characters that become Family and join your team-My Super Team of Special Crimefighters include- Shawn Vinnie Vienhaus, Brad B-rad Gabbard, Ronnie the Rapper Terrell, Allen Dunlap the Great Giver, Garrell and Jody Fish- True Jedi Knights, Hayden and Alice My Bonus Kids, Dave the Dude Morrow, Uncle James and Beverly Crites representing OK, Chubby's Pub & Grill- Shiloh and Benito always keeping you hydrated. My Beautiful God Daughter Shawna Vienhaus-Taking Names an Kicking Ass in the Airforce. Of course, all this couldn't go on without the helpers in my special underground laboratory run by my Head Henchmen Keith, Chuck, John and All of Dept 68, Classified Team-Local 902 Always my Family, Transportation-Local 402, Operations Local 658, and everyone at Code Name Navistar. My Hot wheel Squad- Keep On Hunting! I couldn't have asked for a better team to fight evil. I LOVE YOU 3000. I'm Always with You!! Now that I'm in Heaven, My new mission an team-Codename Angels- Jerry & Deborah Crites, Dottie Fitch, Brenda Eberhart & Many More. My time was short, I Regret Nothing!! 4-1-73-8-27-23 P.S-Remember Me At Halloween . *Bill Party* 12-5 on Sept 10 @ Local 402 Union Picnic Grounds 4745 Derr Rd Spfld Oh-Join Us For Bill.



