CROMES, Lois



Age 88, passed away Tuesday, Aug 15, 2023.



Below Lois' high school yearbook photo it said, "Her smile describes her." And that was true her entire life. She loved life, her family, her friends and co-workers. She made friends quickly and kept them forever.



Lois was the eldest of six children, born in West Virginia in 1935. Lois moved to Dayton after high school and got a job as a phone operator at Ohio Bell. She met Robert Cromes at a roller skating rink and they married in January 1957. Donna was born in 1958, followed by Peggy in 1961 and Larry in 1967. After that, Lois went to work at Sears as a Telex operator and then as a cashier. She worked for Sears for more than 30 years.



Lois and Bob were married 50+ years until he passed in 2013. They lived in the same house which they bought new in 1957. Many happy years were spent in that house.



Lois was devoted to her family and friends. She was a people-magnet, meeting and making friends no matter where she went. Neighbors, church members, schoolmates, bowling team members, and co-workers; all knew and loved her. She spent her senior years as a volunteer at Children's Medical Center at the information desk, greeting and guiding countless families.



Lois loved card games and board games, especially Rummy and Aggravation (she always played the red pieces). She loved Christmas and the Fourth of July, which came right after her birthday. She and Dad enjoyed dining out together. Mom was an accomplished needlework embroiderer, making quilt tops and decorative linens for her family.



Lois was preceded in death by her parents Jesse and Barbara Wright, sisters Aldine and Helen (Shawnee), and brother Roger.



Lois is survived by her sisters Virginia Lynn Lovell (Don) and Sherry Graley (Roger), and her children Donna Hrkman (Dan), Peggy Ichinose (Gene) and Larry (Gretchen). Also her grandchildren Nicholas, Michael, and Brandon Hrkman, and Jessamy Ichinose. And many beloved nieces and nephews here and across the country.



Special thanks to all her friends who visited her often at Hospice and Brookdale.



A memorial service will be held at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 7001 Far Hills Ave, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29.



