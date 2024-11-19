CRONIN, Mary M. "Tighe"



Mary Tighe Cronin, Beloved grandmother, mother, wife, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully at her Dayton home on November 17, 2024. Born Mary Margaret Tighe in Cincinnati in 1951 to Peter and Delia Tighe of Co. Galway, Ireland, Mary's Irish Catholic culture and faith were a guiding light to her and her 5 surviving siblings Sabina (Tom) Streng, John (Ellen) Tighe, Patty (Tom) Ash, Peter (Jenny) Tighe, and Michael (Debbie) Tighe. The Tighes grew up in Cincinnati (Madisonville) and St. Margaret of Cortona Parish. That shared faith was central to her bond with her loving husband of nearly 41 years, Tim. Their relationship was built on support, deep admiration, and humor. She leaves four children: Colin (Stephanie), Caitlin (Michael), Liam (Angela), and Kieran (Stephanie). Mary was always supportive of her children's interests, passions, and paths in life. She encouraged them to follow their bliss. After attending Marian High School and Good Samaritan School of Nursing, Mary embarked on a 47 year vocation in nursing, serving in many areas. A valued mentor and talented problem-solver, her most fulfilling role was as evening supervisor at Good Samaritan Hospital. Her career in nursing forged lifelong friendships, the Little Friends and the Big Eaters most notably. Mary was a creative and supportive friend who made all around her feel loved and worthy. She shared her faith, especially as a long time catechist at Nativity of Our Lord (Cincinnati) Parish School of Religion and Catechesis of the Good Shepherd. A strong advocate for justice, kindness, the environment, and the arts, Mary's 73 years were enriched with close friendships, volunteering, recycling, and lots (and lots) of school plays. A ready volunteer whenever there was work to be done, she found immense joy in serving others, close friend or stranger. But Mary's role as "Grammy" was her most cherished. Along with memories of ice cream breakfasts, mixing bowl drumming, blow up mattress couch diving, balloon ball, "yoga" sessions, and many, many outings, her grandchildren Delia, Finn, Flora, and Jules will carry her joyful, patient, and caring spirit with them throughout their lives. In addition to her husband, children, grandchildren, and siblings, Mary is survived by her McDonagh cousins, many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews, and lifelong friends, including Jeanne Marie Cunningham Tapke, dear friend of 64 years. Mary is preceded in death by her parents Peter and Delia McDonagh Tighe, her brothers-in-law Tom Ash and Tom Streng, and many beloved aunts and uncles in the U.S. and Ireland. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22nd from 6-8pm in the WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME- DAYTON, 1712 Wayne Ave, Dayton. A Mass of Christian Burial is celebrated on Saturday, November 23rd at 10am at Immaculate Conception Church at 2300 S Smithville Rd, Dayton. Family will receive friends in the church undercroft immediately following the Mass. Burial in the St. Kateri Tekakwitha Preserve at Calvary Cemetery Dayton on Monday, November 25th at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to Cincinnati Recycling and Reuse Hub - cincinnatirecyclingandreusehub.org/donate. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



