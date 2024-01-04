Cropenbaker, Donna

Cropenbaker (Sehlhorst), Donna Jean



Donna Jean Cropenbaker passed away on Jan. 2, 2024, at the age of 81. She was born in Hamilton Ohio to Robert C & Eva (Hoelle) Sehlhorst. She graduated from Notre Dame High School & then worked part-time for the telephone company, while being a part-time stay at home mom. Donna went to work for Ohio Casualty as an insurance underwriter after her children were older & enjoyed the work & the friends she met. She lived in Florida for many years with her husband Robert Cropenbaker & moved back to be close to her family. Donna also had a love for her dogs & having a very clean house. Preceded in death by her husband Robert Cropenbaker; parents Robert C. & Eva Sehlhorst; brother Robert Sehlhorst. She was the loving mom of: Mike (Lori) Harmon & Debra (Keith) Hawkins; grandchildren: Kyle Harmon, Shelby Harmon, Tim (Danielle) Harmon, Carissa Harmon, Adam Hawkins; great grandchildren: TJ Harmon & Eva Harmon. Memorial Service will be on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024 at 11 pm at Colligan Funeral Home followed by burial at St. Stephens Cemetery. Memorials to Hospice of Hamilton.



