CROSBY, Thomas G.



Thomas G. Crosby, 85 years of age, life resident of Dayton, Ohio, departed this earthly world on January 11, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio, at Maple Knoll Village. Tom was born in Alabama, but raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and was in the US Army. Tom married Dora Crosby (nee Richardson) in 1961 in Cincinnati. They relocated to Dayton, OH, where he worked at DESCI and WPAFB (from where he retired). He was a VERY dedicated church member at Residence Park United Methodist church for many years. He was preceded in death by his wife. He is survived by his daughters, Lisa and Lori Crosby, nephews, niece, grandchildren, and a host of loving cousins. Tom will be laid to rest at the Dayton National Cemetery on Tues., January 24, 2023, at 10 am - arrive to Welcome Center at 9:45 am promptly. Arrangements by Walker Funeral Home.

