CROSS, Kathleen Marie "Kathy"



Age 59 of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on November 5, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on April 6, 1963, to William and Colleen Woelk. Along with her father, she is preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law: Dale W. and Diana S. Cross, and brother-in-law, Jeff Cross. Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Joe Cross, mother, Colleen Woelk, daughter, Samantha Cross, brothers, Bill (Donna) Woelk and David Woelk, sister, Valerie (Michael) Pillow, nieces, Carmen Clardy and Chelsea Pillow, nephew, Garrett Pillow, and furry best friend, Sophie. The family would like to extend a special thank you to important friends in Kathy's life; Julie Wood and family, Barb and Kenny Barnett, Mendy Simmons, and the Lykins Family.



Kathy was a member of the First Christian Church. In her free time, she enjoyed watching TV and movies with Joe, going to festivals, cross stitch, and playing old time video games like pinball. Kathy was a passionate Mary Kay rep and makeup lover. Her favorite place to be was by the ocean at Holmes Beach, Florida.



Family and friends will be received on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 10:00-12:00 p.m. at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m., also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Dayton in Kathy's honor. Online expressions of sympathy may be left for the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



