CROSSLEY, Dorothy



Dorothy Crossley, 85, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be Thursday, April 15, 2021, from 11 am until the time of service at 12 pm at



Restored Life Ministries, 1117 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield, Ohio. The service will be



officiated by Rev. Larry



Coleman. Dorothy will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park. A Repass will be held at the "L", 1530 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield, Ohio.