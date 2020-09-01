Crosthwaite, Mildred Dorothy

CROSTWAITE, Mildred Dorothy Meinking "Millie" Mildred Dorothy Meinking Crosthwaite, age 93, passed peacefully August 24, 2020. She was the devoted wife of nearly 72 years of George Crosthwaite who passed from this life earlier this year. She is survived by her four children, Kevin (Diane) Crosthwaite, Jenny (Alan) Reed, Kerry (Julie) Crosthwaite, and Jill (Ward) Blair. Millie also leaves behind sixteen beloved grandchildren and their spouses, Candra (Michael) Brown, Natalie (Nathan) Carbonara, Peter Crosthwaite, Amy Reed (Greg Patterson), Mark (Heather) Crosthwaite, George Russell (Amanda) Crosthwaite, Abby (Brett) Rogers, Rebecca Reed, Alex (Katie) Blair, Caroline Reed (Alex Wells), Kyle (Kristin) Crosthwaite, Kara Crosthwaite (Brett McCabe), Sam (Martha) Blair, Joel (Samantha) Blair, Jack (Jasmine) Blair, and Grace Blair. Additionally, Millie was blessed with twenty-two great-grandchildren, Rhett, Anneke, Laura, Sophia, Silas, Arlo, Amelia, Ezekiel, Kadyn, Gracie, Oaklee, Wyatt, Connor, Cecilia, Benjamin, Cooper, Colton, Isaiah, Emma, Jethro, Julian, and Freddy. Millie was born at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio on September 22, 1926, to Hilda (Brenner) and Henry Meinking who preceded her in death along with sisters Lillian (Lee) Boevingloh and Elaine Meinking. She leaves behind nephews Jeff (Gayle) Boevingloh and Marty Boevingloh and nieces Cathy (Frank) Miller, Chris (Jerry) Binkley and Janet (Tom) Bittner and their families. During the Great Depression as a young girl, Millie moved from a family greenhouse business on Ridge Avenue, Cincinnati, to a tiny house with large gardens and shared the responsibility selling vegetables at a roadside stand to help support the family. At age 12, she spent many weeks caring for her mother and sister who were bedridden with typhoid fever. She continued these hard-working, self-sacrificing traits throughout her long life. Millie and George were high school sweethearts graduating from Mason High School in 1944, 2 of the graduating class of 26. With the imminent departure of the boys to WWII, their class was particularly close and remained that way during their lives, much facilitated by Millie's planning and hosting of luncheons and events. While George was away in WWII, Millie began her lifelong passion with photography. She and her best friend, June Hill, went from working together in a studio in Akron to eventually working in the June Hill Studio in Mason, Ohio. When George returned following the war, he and Millie were married in 1948 and began their family. Millie kept her hand in photography at home by being a color artist (A color artist added vibrant color to sepia photographs in an era when color photographs were rare.). Eventually Millie opened her own business, MC Photography, taking pictures of countless weddings, senior sittings, and family portraits. She loved capturing special moments for people at the most special times in their lives. As her children were growing up, she stayed active in their lives being a den mother, chauffeuring them to sporting activities, music and art lessons. She was known for her innovative birthday cake designs and frequent family dinners. She had a servant's heart which was evidenced in her hospitality, cooking, and entertaining. She managed to heal long term rifts in both hers and George's families by bringing aunts and uncles together to break bread at her table. Blessed are the peacemakers for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. She had a strong faith. She was active in a series of Presbyterian churches leading up to charter membership at Crestview Presbyterian Church. They were faithful attendees and were very involved with the Funtimers social group. Millie volunteered in the church bookstore on Sundays for many years. Family was a primary focus of life for Millie and George. They loved spending time with their children and grandchildren, insisting on lending a hand with any project to help out. They enjoyed traveling with their children and grandchildren on numerous vacations, both domestic and abroad, with Millie always memorializing the trips in photos. However, they were just as content to attend a play, recital, swim meet, or ball game. They were an ever present source of encouragement. In recent years, as George's health declined, Millie dutifully became his loving caretaker, fixing tempting meals, playing cards, and watching the Reds. They each passed about one month short of their respective ninety-fourth birthdays. A memorial service to celebrate Millie's wonderful life will be held at Crestview Presbyterian Church in West Chester on Sunday September 6 at 11:00 am following the completion of the morning worship service. Social distancing safety measures are in effect at the church. Millie's service can also be watched live on the church website and will be available afterwards as well. www.crestviewchurch.com Family will receive friends, neighbors and loved ones between 1 and 3 pm at Millie's home at 7941 Deep Woods Court, Springboro, where there are many areas to visit and remain outdoors if desired. Memorial contributions may be made to Crestview Presbyterian Church. 9463 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd, West Chester, OH 45069

