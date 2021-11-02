CROUCH, Marjorie

CROUCH (Lindsey),



Marjorie Ann



Marjorie Ann (Lindsey) Crouch, age 86 of Camden, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 29, 2021. Born on



December 28, 1934, in Naples, New York, to the late Carl



Davis and Thelma Leona



(Landon) Lindsey. Marjorie was owner of the Family Store in Camden from 1972 to 1983. Member of the Red Hat



Society. Member of First Southern Baptist Church in Camden, Ohio.



Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Edry Ray Crouch in 2014; sisters, LaDonna Steidle and Leona Vandermeid; brother, Paul Lindsey.



Survived by her children, Debbie (Mike) Croucher of Camden, Ohio, Brenda (Steve) Nickell of Somerville, Ohio, Karl (Gayle) Crouch of Camden, Ohio, Becky Miley of Camden, Ohio, and Kim (Terry) Robinson of Franklin, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Jodi (Michael), Melissa (Ben), Emma (Chris), Sadie, Rachel



(Austin), Landon, and Logan; eight great-grandchildren,



Jordan, Tyler, Kenny, Chloe, Makayla, Bently, Paytin and Mila; one great-great-grandson Lucas; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Special Thanks to Dr. James Thomson and the staff of Woodland Country Manor for taking such good care of Mom over the years.



Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 P.M., Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at First Southern Baptist Church, 35 N.



Liberty St., Camden, Ohio, with Rev. Dr. Greg Jackson



officiating. Interment will be held at Fairmound Cemetery in West Elkton, Ohio. Family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at the church on Wednesday.



Memorial Contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Arrangements Entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home in Eaton, Ohio. Condolences via www.barnesfuneralhome.com.

