CROUCHER, Alma
Alma Croucher, age 87 of
Hamilton. On Wednesday,
November 24 at 7:50 PM
stepped healed and whole into the embrace of her Savior, and the rejoicing of many loved ones. Funeral service will be held at Calvary Church, 2355 Jacksonburg Road, Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 7:00 PM with
Pastors Diane and Jim Mullins officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the church.
Family and friends are welcome to meet at the church on Wednesday at 10:30 AM to process to Rose Hill Burial Park for a 11:00 AM committal service. Condolences can be made at
