CROWELL,



Donald Eugene



Age 88 of Columbia, South Carolina, (formerly of Tucson, Arizona), passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, lovingly surrounded by his family at his daughter's home in Ohio. He was born June 26, 1934, in Los Angeles, California, the son of the late J. Irving and Dorothy Crowell. Don was raised in the mining town of Beatty, Nevada, where his parents and grandparents were early founders. He grew up around the family's fluorspar mine (Daisy Mine). He graduated from University of Nevada (in Reno) with a bachelor's degree in Metallurgical Engineering and was a member of the ATO fraternity. After graduation, he proudly served his country in the United States Navy, including a worldwide tour on the USS Essex. Shortly after the military, he moved to Tucson, which he affectionately thought of as the best mining camp ever. Don spent most of his career as a dedicated employee of ASARCO (American Smelting and Refining Company), many times traveling to mines around the world. He fell in love with the White Mountains, where he built his own cabin. Don loved to fly fish, play tennis and share stories and laughs with friends and family (sometimes, over a martini!). He had a great curiosity about the world, an adventurous spirit and loved to travel, explore and read. Don loved his family so much and his daughters were the lights of his life. Even more happiness was added to the family when his daughters married now sons-in-law, Brett and Brad, both of whom loved and cared for Don as if he were their own dad. In 2021, Don was promoted to GrandDude; his two grandsons brought much joy, many smiles, hugs and head rubs. Donald is survived by his two daughters, Vianna (Brett) Varner and Stephanie (Brad) Bruso; grandsons, Caleb and Josiah; brother, Jack (Maud-Kathrin) Crowell and his beloved nieces and nephews, Andie Crowell, Julie (Joe) Westfall, Jeff (Debbie) Crowell, Rich (Marni) Crowell and their children and grandchildren. Don will be remembered for so many qualities, including his love, faithfulness, humbleness, generosity, compassion and kindness.



We give the glory to God for his belief in Jesus late in his life. "Therefore, since we have been made right in God's sight by faith, we have peace with God because of what Jesus Christ our Lord has done for us." (Romans 5:1) His family is planning celebrations of his remarkable life at a later date in Nevada and Arizona. Please enjoy reading lyrics from Amazing Grace, a favorite song of Don's.







Amazing grace how sweet the sound



That saved a wretch like me!



I once was lost, but now I'm found



Was blind but now I see.







'Twas grace that taught my heart to fear,



And grace my fears relieved;



How precious did that grace appear



The hour I first believed!







Through many dangers, toils, and snares,



I have already come;



'Tis grace that brought me safe thus far,



And grace will lead me home.







When we've been there ten thousand years,



Bright, shining as the sun,



We've no less days to sing God's praise



Than when we'd first begun.

