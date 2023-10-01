Crowell, Lawrence Stanley "Larry"



Lawrence S. Crowell passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in the home in which he raised his three children with his wife of 38 years after a courageous battle with cancer. Larry was born on September 26, 1947 to the late Merle E. and Verna J. Crowell in Dayton Ohio. Larry is survived by the love of his life Reba Crowell, daughters Jennifer (Mike) Smallwood, Karriann Crowell and son Bryan Crowell. He is also survived by his grandchildren Noah Fudge, Dakota Smallwood, Dalton Smallwood, Autumn Fudge, Lyla Fudge, Lovey Crowell and Erin Smallwood as well as two other special children who also called him Paw Paw, Hailie Terry and Lucas Fudge. In addition, he is survived by his brothers Steve Crowell and Don (Mary) Crowell; brothers in law Jack Vaden, John (Terri) Vaden and Jeff Vaden; sisters in law Dot (Joe) Otte and Joyce Hopkins as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and many friends. Larry's children and grandchildren were the light of his life. He was always proud of their accomplishments and did not hesitate to let them know it. Any time he opened his wallet, he would flash the many pictures of his grandchildren contained therein, beaming with pride. Among his favorite treasures were artwork from his children and grandchildren, which he would hang up on his walls. Larry loved music; the radio was always playing every day until it was time to watch the news or if there was a race on. His favorite was the music of his childhood, 50's and 60's rock and roll or classic country. He had a beautiful singing voice and sang along to his favorite songs often. Larry was an avid reader. He read daily, even during his working years. When he retired he was known to read from the time he got up into the early evening. He read not just for enjoyment, but also to learn new things. He once read the entire set of encyclopedias! He loved reading biographies, mysteries and thrillers best, but would read just about anything upon the recommendation of his children, also avid readers, or his friends at the Eldorado Library. The family will be holding a memorial service to celebrate Larry's life on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 1 pm at 10435 State Route 127, West Manchester, OH. Wear your favorite flannel shirt, as Larry hated dressing up. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made to the Preble County District Library in Larry's name. Donations can be sent to the following address: Preble County District Library, Attn: Paula Byers, 450 S. Barron St., Eaton, OH 45320. Please indicate the donation is in memory of Larry Crowell so that books purchased with the donations can include a memorial placard inside the front cover. www.newcomerdayton.com



