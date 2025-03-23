Crowley, Sara Ann



Sara Ann Crowley, age 63, of Verona passed away unexpectedly March 6, 2025. She was born July 2, 1961, in Beloit WI, daughter of Frank and Margaret (Wieland) Ikeman.



Sara was a 1977 Beloit Memorial High School graduate. Her caring nature was evident in the way she looked after her parents, and she was a friend to everyone she met. She was a true Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed traveling, quilting and reading.



Sara is survived by her sister, Mary Solomon (Steven) of Dayton, Ohio and brothers, Frank and Tom (Kathy); niece, Elizabeth Roh (Ryan) and nephews Ryan Sabin, Tim Ikeman, (Amanda) and Chris Ikeman (Natalie); great nephews, Will and Nash and great nieces, Maggie, Kate, Hadley, Claire, Lauren, Evelyn and Estelle. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Crowley; parents; and brother, James and sister Virginia Sabin.



Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the Verona Public Library. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



