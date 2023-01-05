CRUEA, Kelly Sue "Ke-Ke"



Age 49 of Dayton, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023. Ke-Ke was born May 21, 1973, in Dayton, Ohio, to Jake and Mary (Knox) Cruea. Preceded in death by her father, Jake, sister, Sally "Bubba" Knox and brother-in-law, Clyde "Da-Da" Knox and numerous aunts, uncles and friends, Ke-Ke leaves behind her mother, Mary Cruea; sister, Cathy (Mark) Wahlie); 2 brothers, Chuck (Sandy) Cruea and Gary Cruea, along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends that loved her dearly. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, January 6 at the Vandalia Church of the Nazarene, 620 Stonequarry Rd., Dayton, OH 45414 with Pastor Mark Batton officiating. Interment will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday morning from 11:00 am until time of service.



Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

