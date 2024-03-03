Crunk, Ernest E.



Ernest E. Crunk, age 84, of Centerville passed away peacefully on February 25, 2024. He was born in Greenwood, Texas to the late James Crunk and Minnie Darley. In addition to his parents, Ernest is preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa Kinderdine and sister, Zelma Heacock. Ernest is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Vonda; grandchildren, Lindsey Kinderdine, David Kinderdine, Blake Kinderdine; siblings, Paul (Susan) Crunk, Judy Peterson; special nieces, Rhonda (Edward) Ash, April (Donnie) Dillon, Alex (Austin) Azbill, Taylor Trent and special family member, Kaitlyn Buehler; along with many other family and friends. Ernest served in the United States Navy. He was employed at Franklin Boxboard and retired after 47 years of service. Ernest enjoyed playing Bingo as well as listening to Bluegrass and country music. He will be deeply missed and forever loved by his family. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at Newcomer Kettering, 3940 Kettering Blvd. A service with military honors will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor David Tackett to officiate.



