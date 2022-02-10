CRUZE, Ethel



Ethel Cruze, 86, of Dayton, OH, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on February 4, 2022, at Walnut Creek Nursing Home. She was born in Franklin, OH, on April 21, 1935, to the late Mary and Charles Cruze. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Charles J. Cruze; sisters Lydia Belle Shillingburg, Betty Eagle, Virginia Miller, and Dorothy Thomas. Ethel is survived by her loving nieces Mary (Steve) Webb, Janice (Glen) Payton; and many other numerous nieces, nephews, and other family. Ethel was a long time member of the West Acres Church of the Nazarene. She was a diehard Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds, and Cincinnati Bengals fan. Funeral services will be held at 6 PM on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. Visitation to be held on Wednesday at 5 PM until the time of service. Ethel will be laid to rest at Old Teegarden Cemetery in Ansonia, OH, on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 11 AM.

