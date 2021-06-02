CULPEPPER, Argene



Age 66, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Thomas



Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Pastor Daqwanna Culpepper-Farrow officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service.



Interment: Jefferson View



Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

