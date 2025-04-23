Cummings, Anna J.



Anna J. Cummings, beloved aunt and cherished friend, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio, after a very short illness. She was born on August 23, 1931, in Boston, Massachusetts, where her early years were filled with the vibrancy of city life and the love of family.



In her lifetime, Anna was known for her outgoing personality and her deep appreciation for friends. Her warmth and kindness made her a treasured presence in the lives of many. For many years, she and her husband, Tom Cummings, owned and operated South Dayton Vending. Together, they dedicated themselves to their business and the community it served. She was also a founding member of St. Henrys Church in Dayton, Ohio.



Anna was a veracious reader and thoroughly enjoyed her iPad.



She is mourned by her loving family, including her niece Rosanna Breneiser and her husband Ray, her nephews James Rico, John Rico, and her niece Karen Rico. Anna's memory will be held close by those who were fortunate enough to know her.



Anna joins her late husband, Tom Cummings in eternal rest. Their spirits will surely shine brightly in the hearts of those she leaves behind.



A visitation will be held on April 25, 2025, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM, followed by a Mass from 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Good Hope Church, located at 6 S 3rd St, Miamisburg, Ohio, 45342. It is a time for family and friends to gather and pay their respects, celebrating the remarkable life of Anna J. Cummings.



