Cunningham, Margo

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CUNNINGHAM, Margo L.

Ms. Margo L. Cunningham, age 82 of Dayton OH, passed on July 15, 2023. Funeral service will be held on Tues, July 25, 2023, 12:00 pm at Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W 3rd St, Dayton, OH 45417, Rev John E. Kidd, officiating. The family will receive relatives & friends Tuesday at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS RECOMMENDED. Final Disposition: Cremation. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Funeral Home Information

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

3924 W 3Rd St

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

