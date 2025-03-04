Cunningham, Marlene

Cunningham (Landis), Marlene



Marlene Joan (Landis) Cunningham, born April 16, 1936, died Thursday February 27, 2025, peacefully in her home.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jerry Ray Cunningham in 1986 (married since 10/1/1954), her parents Clarence and Myrtle (Bitner) Landis, brothers Carl, Darrel and Kenneth Landis and sisters Catherine Wallace and Juanita Winkler. She is survived by her 3 sons, Timothy Ray (Debra), Dennis Ray (Sherri) and James Richard (Mitzi), 6 Grandchildren, Jesse (Kimberly) Cunningham, Jonele (Kevin) Terrell, Brooke (Justin) Marlow, Tyler ( Dani) Cunningham, Jeremy (Crystal) Cunningham and Cassie (Isaac) Shepherd, and Great Grandchildren Chloe, Xander and Payten Terrell, Sydney, Trent, and Jadon Cunningham, Brealyn Fuls and Charlie Marlow, Sawyer, Savannah and Sullivan Shepherd, Waylon and Bodey Cunningham, and brother Noel Landis, along with many friends and extended family.



Marlene (or GG, as most called her), was once a cheerleader at New Lebanon High School, a dental assistant for Dr. Good in West Alexandria, a wonderful an excellent seamstress, making her sons prom suits and ties, jackets, and other clothing for family members and friends, the Grandchildren's baptism clothes, and more. She was a long time member of Trinity United Church of Christ (where she enjoyed singing in the church choir), watching the movie, while singing songs from The Sound of Music with her Great-Granddaughters. She also enjoyed volunteering at (then) Dayton Children's Medical Center of Dayton, baking pies for Gearheart Restaurant in New Lebanon, and loved cooking and baking for all, especially during the holidays.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the ARPP-ROOT & CARTER FUNERAL HOME of Germantown. Visitation and Funeral Service: Trinity United Church of Christ in New Lebanon, Thursday March 6th, visitation 11-1PM, service at 1PM; private gravesite service afterwards at Fairview Cemetery in West Alexandria.



Donations in her honor may be made to Hospice of Dayton, or (in honor of Jerry also), the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, ( Payten's Student Visionaries of the year Dayton Fundraiser), at https://events.lls.org/sohd/svoydayton25/PTerrell



