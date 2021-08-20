CURLIS, Robert H.



Age 99 1/2, formerly of Middletown, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Otterbein Senior Living in Lebanon. He was born January 31, 1922, in Middletown, and graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1941. Bob served in the U.S. Army Air Corp during W.W. II and was stationed in



Casablanca as a plane mechanic. He was employed at the



Middletown Fire Department for 28 years, where he was



supervisor of Fire Prevention. He also was employed for 17 years as a funeral director's assistant. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Middletown, and Jefferson Lodge #90 F.& A.M. Preceding him in death were his parents Raymond and Ethel (Jackson) Curlis; his wife, Selma M. Curlis in 2018; and one brother, Ralph Curlis. He is survived by two sons,



David (Laurie) Curlis and Phil (Sandra) Curlis; four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. Private services at the convenience of the family will be held at Woodside Mausoleum, Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio, with Rev. Ann Copland officiating. Military Services will be performed by Middletown Combined Honor Guard. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

