CURRENT, Marilyn Jean

74, formerly of Miamisburg, passed away from Parkinson's disease on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Martin Health Center in Bloomington, Illinois. She was born March 4, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio, to JB and Flo (Gillispie) Lay, both preceded her to heaven.

She is survived by her husband Marion (Bud) Current who loved her deeply and took

every chance to let others know that she was his "Gift from God". Bud and Jean began dating in 7th grade and were

married just shy of 54 years. She is also survived by her daughters, Amy (Brian) Levi and Kim (Todd) Keller, her son Jeremy (Tammy) Current, and her brother Jerry (Sandy) Lay. She had 6 grandchildren (Nathan, Adam, Holly, Jillian, Lauren, and

Samuel).

Jean graduated from the Miami Valley School of Nursing and was a nurse for 45 years, working primarily in cardiac care and stress testing. She regarded nursing as a ministry, not just a job.

She was an active member of the Nazarene church and counted it an honor to serve every way she could. Jean was a quiet example of God's grace, she had a surprising wit, and humbly offered so much more to those who knew her than she ever realized. She loved Jesus and beautifully demonstrated His sweetness and compassion. She is now at Home with Him.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12–2 p.m., Monday, September 13, 2021, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME. Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. with Rev. J. Todd Keller officiating. Burial will follow in Hillgrove Cemetery. You may express condolences to the

family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

