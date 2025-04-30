Curry, George William "Bill"



George William Curry, age 78, of Springboro, Ohio passed away on Saturday, April 26, 2025. George was born in Havre de Grace, Maryland on March 16, 1947 to parents, George and Edna Curry. Bill served proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked and retired from DP&L, and was a lifetime member of VFW Post # 6069 in Lebanon. In his spare time he loved the outdoors, going hunting, fishing, and boating. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Bobby Curry. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Linda (Newman) Curry; son, William Curry (Lora Wilson); grandchildren, Nickolas and Jakob Curry; daughter in law, Angela Pridemore Curry; sisters, Rosalie "Rosie" Singleton, Evelyn "Patty" Jurich, and Jacquelyn "Jackie" Kirk; brothers in law, Ted (Diane) Spurlock, Ricky (Gloria) Newman; and sister in law, Kimberly (Larry) Kinne; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as many extended family and friends. A visitation for Bill will take place on Thursday May 1, 2025 from 5 - 7pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, Ohio 45066. Funeral services will be held Friday May 2 at 11:00 AM, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Shiloh Park Cemetery in Harrison Township, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to the family in Bill's honor, to donate to various charities.



