CURRY, Marilyn

CURRY (Voelkl), Marilyn



Age 78, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022. She was born May 18, 1943, to



Bernard and Lucille Voelkl.



She leaves behind her lifelong partner and friend, Robert



Curry, to whom she was very lovingly married for 62 years. She is survived by her sons:



Robert Jr. (Deborah), James, and Timothy; her younger daughter: Debra (Patrick); her



siblings: Carol, Kathy (Wess), and Mike (Dawn); her 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Marilyn was preceded in death by her beloved parents; her older daughter, Theresa; her brother, Bernard; and her grandson, Jacob. Marilyn worked for over 35 years in the paint and decorating industry. She



began her career at Poeppelmeier's of Dayton and eventually retired from Lowe's in 2013. Her customers loyally followed her to each location where she worked because they trusted her expertise and knew she would do right by them. Through her example, her children learned the value of hard work and treating people with kindness. Visitation was held from 6:00-8:00 PM on Wednesday, May 18 at Newcomer North Chapel on Needmore Rd. in Dayton. A mass of Christian burial was held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church on Bowen St. in Dayton at 10:30 AM, Thursday, May 19. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Dayton. She loved us all well. Her passing leaves a hole in our family, and she will be missed more than words can fully express.

