Curtis, Charles

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Curtis, Charles Lamar

Charles Lamar Curtis, 82, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in his home. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11  1 PM on Monday, June 17, 2024, in Hillside Avenue Church of God, 2021 Hillside Ave, Springfield, OH 45503. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM on in the church Pastor Gary Cook and Pastor Gordan Garrett officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Vernon Funeral Home - Urbana

235 Miami Street

Urbana, OH

43078

https://www.vernonfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Crosby, Marilyn
2
Dodds, Byron
3
Daniel, James
4
Durbin, Patrick S.
5
Keeler, David
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top