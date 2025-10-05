Curtis Harris

Harris, Curtis Allen



Curtis "Rabbi Crut" A. Harris, age 47, of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, September 28, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on June 9, 1978, in Dayton, Ohio. Curt graduated from Northmont High School. After graduation, he attended Bowling Green State University, and later earned his Master's degree from Capella University in Clinical Mental Health Counseling. Working at Riverscape Counseling, he refused to stop working during his battle. He found purpose and felt fulfillment helping others. Curt was a man of many hobbies such as playing ultimate frisbee and collecting things such as pez dispensers, rubber ducks, and Soylent Green memorabilia as he even has a Soylent Green license plate. Curt enjoyed cooking, even winning multiple chili cookoffs around the Dayton area. He was active in supporting the LGBTQ+ community through work. Curt is survived by his Parents: Gordon and Bonnie (Myers) Harris; Wife: Beth Anne Jacobs; Children: Oliver Harris and Paxino Voltera; Sisters: Hallie and Ashley Harris; Niece: Kamryn Brickerson; along with numerous other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his maternal Grandparents: Joseph and Virginia Myers; and paternal Grandmother: Sally Harris. A Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am, Saturday, October 11, 2025, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood) where the family is requesting all friends to come and share memories of Curtis. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery (10720 Providence Pike, Brookville, OH 45309) The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 pm on Friday, October 10, 2025, also at Kindred Funeral Home. If desired, memorial donations may be made to The James Cancer Research Institute (460 W 10th Ave., Columbus, OH 43210). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



