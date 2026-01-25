Curtis Johnson Sr.

JOHNSON, SR., Curtis L.



Curtis L Johnson Sr affectionately known as "Blow" was called to be reunited with those who preceded him in death on 01/02/26; his loving parents Samuel L Johnson and Annie M Johnson, (2) brothers, (4) sisters, (1) niece, and (3) nephews. Curtis was born in Dayton, OH on 5/3/1966 attending Roth High School and a graduate of Belmont High School, class of 1984. He loved his family and friends dearly as well as fishing and the Chicago Bears. He was a Renaissance man with many talents who he shared family, friends, and strangers alike. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, (4) sons and (3) daughter-in-laws, (1) daughter, (14) grandchildren, (4) sisters, and a host of close family and friends. The Celebration of Life will be held at Woodlawn Mausoleum chapel on 01/31/26 at 10AM.



