Curtis, Mary

Curtis (Kovacs), Mary Louise



Mary Louise Curtis, a beloved member of the Middletown, OH community, passed away peacefully at home May 18 at the age of 88. Born on October 18, 1936, in Johnstown, PA, Mary lived a life full of faith, family, and friendship.



Married to her late husband Victor in 1956, their partnership was a testament to love and devotion, lasting until his passing in 2012. Together, they built a family that was Mary's pride and joy. She was a nurturing mother to her children Susan, Victor, and Chris, and grandmother to her three grandchildren Emily, Stephen, and Charles, all of whom she loved deeply and supported unconditionally.



A woman of strong Catholic faith, Mary was an active member of Holy Family Parish in Middletown, where her contributions touched many lives. Her work with the Bereavement Committee exemplified her compassion and commitment to helping others during their most difficult times. Mary's dedication to service extended beyond the church, as she was actively involved in numerous community and school organizations, always striving to make a positive impact.



Mary's warm and caring nature fostered lifelong friendships, and she was known for her ability to bring people together, whether it was through her involvement in bridge club or her passion for travel and local adventures with friends.



Though Mary's absence will be profoundly felt, her spirit lives on in the hearts of those she touched. The family has chosen not to hold a formal service at this time, but her life will be celebrated in the countless memories shared by her loved ones. Remembrances can be made through contributions to Hospice Care of Middletown.



Mary's life was a blessing, her memory a treasure, and she will always be loved beyond words.



