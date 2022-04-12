dayton-daily-news logo
CURTIS, Teresa

CURTIS, Teresa Jean

Sept. 27, 1947 – March 30, 2022. ~ Teresa passed away peacefully from cancer under the care of Hospice on March 30, 2022. Teresa enjoyed gardening, dancing, interior decorating, and raising her children. She is survived by her 3 sons (Steven Boone, Brian Boone (Kimberly), Dustin Curtis) and daughter (Tracy Caskey (Jesse), 10 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 3 brothers and 1 sister. Funeral services will be held on April 15, at 1 PM at the Maple Hills Cemetery in Tipp City, Ohio. Donations and cards can be mailed to 7321 Cohasset Drive, Huber Heights, OH 45424.

