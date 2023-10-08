Cydrus, Anita L.



ANITA L. (LOVELY) CYDRUS, 85, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in her son's home on Friday morning, October 6, 2023. She was born in Avawam, Kentucky on June 16, 1938, the daughter of the late Charles and Ruby (Feltner) Lovely. Anita retired as a loan officer from Household Finance and later worked at Mercy Medical Center. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dwight Christopher and Cherry Cydrus; granddaughters, Lauren Cydrus and Erin (Antonio) Pallotta; and great grandsons, Liam and Luca. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Larry D. Cydrus in 2020 and a sister, Irma Sue Minnix. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in Ferncliff Cemetery with Pastor David DeHart presiding. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral