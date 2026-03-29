Cynthia Beam

Beam, Cynthia Ann



Cynthia Ann Beam, 62, of Springfield, OH, passed away peacefully on March 25th, 2026 surrounded by her loving family. Cindy was born in Springfield, OH on June 1st 1963. She graduated from Shawnee High School then from Clark State Community College with an Associate's in Nursing. She went on to be a practicing nurse, healing and supporting the most vulnerable in a variety of different settings. Her affinity for compassion grew into her becoming the Clinical Director of Community Mercy Home Care. Cindy loved crafting, canning, gardening, traveling, cooking, and party planning as her hobbies, all in which she enjoyed with her beloved husband, children and extended family. Cindy cherished animals by cultivating her own farm over the years and always had a loving dog by her side. Cindy will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth "Betty" and Warren Davis, and nephew Drew Davis. She is survived by her loving husband, Rick Beam; children: Cassie (Zac) Lewis and Ryan Beam; siblings: Gail Thompson, Sandy (Pat) Gleason, Jeff (Gina) Davis, Greg Davis, and Stephen (Michelle) Davis; nieces: Erin and Elizabeth Davis; nephews: Jason (Mindy) Conklin, Todd Conklin, Kyle Conklin, Matt (April) Davis, Luke (Amber) Davis, Lucas (Courtney) Davis, and multiple great nieces and nephews. A memorial in Cindy's honor will take place at her home on May 9th from 12 PM - 4 PM. Please contact the family for more details. Donations can be made to your favorite animal shelter or sanctuary in Cindy's name.





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